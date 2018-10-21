Don't Miss
Barbados rocked by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

By CMC
October 21, 2018

Graphic showing the location of the earthquake on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018

(CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded here on Saturday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West indies (UWI), in Trinidad and Tobago said that the quake occurred at 4.41 p.m. (local time).

It was located Latitude: 12.29N, Longitude: 59.74W with a depth of 60 km.

The SRC said the quake was felt 92 km south of Bridgetown, 166 km north east of Scarborough, Tobago and 191 km south east of Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

