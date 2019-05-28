Barbados: Richard Delisle Arthur, brother of former PM, granted bail

(BARBADOS TODAY) — Convicted man Richard Delisle Arthur was granted $150,000 bail today after his doctor gave evidence on his medical status.

Prior to being remanded to HMP Dodds last Wednesday, Arthur was on $50,000 bail.

Apart from the increase in bail, his passport will remain with the High Court and he has been ordered to report to the District ‘E’ Police Station three times weekly – Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 10 a.m.

The 57-year-old marksman from Maynards, St Peter returns before Justice Randall Worrell on July 19, when a pre-sentencing report will be presented in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

Arthur was remanded to prison less than a week ago after a nine-member jury found him guilty of having 102 rounds of ammunition in his possession on January 31, 2012 without a valid licence to do so.

