Barbados records three more COVID-19 cases

(BARBADOS TODAY) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Barbados has increased to five.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced at a press conference today at Illaro Court that three new cases were recorded.

They include the spouse of the 38-year-0ld Barbadian woman who tested positive for the virus earlier this week, a 60-year-old who arrived over the weekend from New York and one person in their 30s on a cruise ship.

Prime Minister Mottley cautioned there are likely to be more cases in the coming days and called on all residents to do what they could to help stop the spread of the illness.

As at yesterday, authorities conducted 70 tests to confirm the virus. Officials said another 10 to 15 tests are likely to be conducted today.

