Barbados records one more positive COVID case

By Barbados Today
April 24, 2020

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Yesterday a record 100 people were tested for COVID-19 and one person tested positive.

This information was revealed by Minister of Health Lt Col. Jeffrey Bostic who was speaking in the House of Assembly today.

That brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 77, six deaths and 30 people have recovered.

