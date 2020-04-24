Barbados records one more positive COVID case

Share This On:
(BARBADOS TODAY) – Yesterday a record 100 people were tested for COVID-19 and one person tested positive.
This information was revealed by Minister of Health Lt Col. Jeffrey Bostic who was speaking in the House of Assembly today.
That brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 77, six deaths and 30 people have recovered.
