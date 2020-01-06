Barbados records first murder of 2020

Share This On:
(BARBADOS NATION) — Within the space of 11 years, Carlyn Bedford has lost two sons in the same St Michael district – both in violent circumstances.
In 2009, Alex Wayne Massiah, 26, was stabbed to death while in Division Drive, Eden Lodge. He used to sell snacks at 2nd Avenue, Johnson Land, Green Hill, also in St Michael.
Last Saturday, his older brother David Orlando Bedford became the first person gunned down for 2020, following a record year in which there were 49 murders.
According to police reports, the incident took place around 8:20 p.m. in a poorly-lit alley between Blocks No. 1 and No. 2 in Nursery Close, Eden Lodge.
