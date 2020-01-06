Don't Miss
Barbados records first murder of 2020

By Sheria Brathwaite
January 5, 2020

The area in Eden Lodge where David Bedford was shot on Saturday night. (Picture by Jameel Springer.)

(BARBADOS NATION) — Within the space of 11 years, Carlyn Bedford has lost two sons in the same St Michael district – both in violent circumstances.

In 2009, Alex Wayne Massiah, 26, was stabbed to death while in Division Drive, Eden Lodge. He used to sell snacks at 2nd Avenue, Johnson Land, Green Hill, also in St Michael.

Last Saturday, his older brother David Orlando Bedford became the first person gunned down for 2020, following a record year in which there were 49 murders.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 8:20 p.m. in a poorly-lit alley between Blocks No. 1 and No. 2 in Nursery Close, Eden Lodge.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

