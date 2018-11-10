Barbados records 24th murder for the year after bread vendor’s killing

(BARBADOS TODAY) — This was her usual morning routine. She went everywhere calling for daddy, but did not see, or hear him.

Sonia, Kristina’s mother, and Mayers’ wife of seven years, was forced to break the news to her daughter that her dad had died, shot by masked men as he sold from his bread van in the well-populated Mansion Road, Bank Hall district. With his death, Barbados recorded its 24th murder for the year.

Fifty-year-old Mayers, a bread and pastry vendor was fatally shot around 10 p.m.

The deceased’s wife and daughter were too distraught to speak about the man they both cherished dearly.

Kristina, who turns 13 on December 19, was particularly heartbroken; because she did not get the opportunity to tell her dad she loved him before she went to bed. Usually, the Coleridge and Parry student would call her father while he was on the road, just before she goes to bed but she fell asleep early last night.

But, his niece Rashida Mayers, overcome with emotion, told Barbados TODAY that Kristina was Mayers’ heart, and said it was not fair that a father was taken from his daughter so senselessly while working to earn an honest dollar.