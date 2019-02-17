Barbados: Police investigate murder of local actor

Share This On:

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 17, CMC – Police are investigating the murder of 22-year-old Graham Norville, a local actor best known for his role as “Short Boss” on the Barbadian web video series, “Badness”.

Police said that he was shot and killed on Saturday in Rock Hall, St George, southeast of here, and that the father of two had become the island’s 11th murder victim since the start of the year.

Director and lead actor of “Badness”, Dwayne Harris, said the cast was devastated by the news of Norville’s murder.

“He was a very great individual. He had some things about to happen for him in the film industry. It is just sad that he had to pass so early,” Harris said.

Prominent youth activist and facilitator of the Nature Fun Ranch, Corey Lane, who has also acted in the web series, said that Norville was also a songwriter, singer and an artiste.

He urged that the public to use Norville’s death as a motivation to rescue the island’s youth so the cycle of violence would not repeat itself.

“His death does not have to be in vain. His death can be a rallying call for all of us to double down and save our youth and save our society,” he said.