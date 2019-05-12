Barbados: Police identify latest murder victim

Share This On:

(BARBADOS TODAY) Police have identified the victim of last night’s fatal shooting at Ruby Tenantry, St Philip.

He is 29-year-old Katani Jamani Emmanuel Callender, alias “Kay Kay” or “Snoop”, of Sunny Side Court, Deacons Farm, St Michael.

Callender was staying at the residence of a friend in Ruby Tenantry, St. Philip. Around 8:30 p.m., he was sitting in a chair just outside the residence when loud and sudden explosions were heard.

His lifeless body was discovered by residents of the household. Ambulance personnel were summoned and confirmed that there was no sign of life.

Police investigations are continuing and they are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers 1800-8477(TIPS) or any police station.

