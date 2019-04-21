Barbados’ poet laureate to deliver Patricia Charles Memorial Lecture at UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the JQ Charles Group of Companies, will be hosting the 9th Annual Patricia Charles Memorial Lecture on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 7 p.m.

The lecture venue will be the conference room of the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, Castries.

Mrs Patricia Charles was a former resident tutor of the School of Continuing Studies in Saint Lucia (now the UWI Open Campus), who dedicated her life to the furtherance of the arts, education and culture in her adopted home, Saint Lucia.

Established in 2010, the Patricia Charles Memorial Lecture celebrates Mrs Charle’s life and work, and has become a much-anticipated fixture on the Open Campus Saint Lucia’s annual calendar of events.

Delivering the lecture will be Ms Esther Phillips, poet laureate of Barbados and editor of BIM – Arts for the 21st Century. Her provocative lecture title is “The Poet as Seer: An Examination of the Poet’s Role in the Society” is one which will no doubt lend itself to much thoughtful and animated discussion post lecture.

The public is invited to attend what is certain to be a most engaging presentation.

More about Esther Phillips

Esther Phillips won the James Michener fellowship to the University of Miami where she gained an MFA degree in creative writing, 1999. She also won the Alfred Boas Poetry Prize of the Academy of American Poets for her poetry thesis/collection and went on to win the Frank Collymore Literary Endowment Award in 2001.

Her publications are: Chapbook, La Montee (UWI, 1983); When Ground Doves Fly (Ian Randle Publishers, Kingston, 2003); The Stone Gatherer (Peepal Tree Press, 2009); Leaving Atlantis (Peepal Tree Press, 2015.)

Esther Phillips represented Barbados at the Poetry Parnassus Festival in London, 2012 and her poem “Word,” was selected by BBC Scotland to represent her country at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Her poems appear in several anthologies, including Poetas de caribe anglophono (Casa de las Americas) and Give the Ball to the Poet (Cambridge-Homerton)), and in 2014 her poetry was recorded for the Poetry Archive in the U.K which regards her as “one of the significant poets writing in English”.

Most recently, some of her poetry has been translated into Spanish as part of a PEN project implemented by the University of Puerto Rico. The bi-lingual collection will be published by Peepal Tree Press later this year.

Esther Phillips is the editor of Bim: Arts for the 21st Century, founder of Writers Ink Inc. and the Bim Literary Festival & Book Fair. She is producer of the CBC radio programme, What’s That You’re Reading? as well as Chair of the Frank Collymore Literary Endowment.

Esther Phillips was appointed Poet Laureate of Barbados in February, 2018.

