Barbados PM to address conference in Jamaica

(CMC) – Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the three-day 14th Regional Investments and Capital Markets conference to be held in Jamaica from Tuesday next week.

Mottley is expected to make a presentation on “New Approach to Regional Development: The Growth Agenda” at the conference being hosted by the Jamaica Stock Exchange, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The theme for the conference is “Expanding our Borders: Securing our Future,” which the organisers have described as a premier regional financial forum that attracts some of the most acclaimed and innovative business and state leaders in the world.

They said among the topics to be discussed include transforming the regional economy: achieving robust economic growth and life after the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A government statement here said that Mottley will also take the opportunity while in Jamaica to meet with members of that country’s private sector on Monday.