Barbados: PM Mottley pays tribute to former Jamaican Prime Edward Seaga

(BARBADOS TODAY) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley has paid tribute to former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga who died today, praising his contribution to the development of Jamaica and the region.

Below is the full text of her statement issued by Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Roy R. Morris:

Jamaica and the Caribbean have lost a true son and statesman with the passing of Edward Seaga today on his 89th birthday, and on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados I extend sincere condolences to his family and all Jamaica.

Mr Seaga served his country in Parliament with distinction for a record 43 years, dating back to 1962, including from 1980 to 1989 as its fifth prime minister. More importantly, he served through some of the country’s most turbulent economic and social times, but always remained true to his principles.

His passing ought to remind us of the duty we all have while we are yet alive to use every talent with which we are blessed to contribute to the betterment of those immediately around us, and the world generally.

Mr Seaga, through his love for, and devotion to, Jamaica and his commitment to regional integration has certainly left us all in the Caribbean a legacy of service that by far outweighed his almost nine decades on this earth.

From Harvard University in the United States, where he was born into a Jamaican/Lebanese family, to successful record producer in Jamaica, then on to the Jamaica Senate at the tender age of 29 on the nomination of legendary trade unionist Sir Alexander Bustamante and later leader of the Jamaica Labour Party and Prime Minister, Mr Seaga has given much.

The region will miss his always thoughtful and precise commentary on matters of importance to its people. To his wife and children, we in Barbados wish for you strength and comfort at this time of sadness.

