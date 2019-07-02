Don't Miss
Barbados PM meets with missing couple’s families

By Natanga Smith
July 2, 2019

MISSING: Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez (GP)

(BARBADOS NATION) — Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley met today with members of the family of missing tourists Oscar Suarez and Magdelena Devil at Ilaro Court. The couple went missing last week Monday after renting a Jet Ski on a beach on Holetown.

They were last seen on CCTV heading out to sea in a southerly direction. After extensive searches by law enforcement and coast guards officials and a plane sent by the United States government, the search was called off at sunset on Sunday.

Press Secretary Roy Morris, in updating THE NATION, said the PM expressed regret at their loss.

When asked about reports circulating of a body and jet ski found in the waters near St Maarten, Morris said, “I cannot confirm the discovery of any body anywhere, at this time.”

