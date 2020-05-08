Don't Miss

Barbados: One new case of COVID-19 today

May 8, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share4
4 Shares
Advertisement

(BGIS) – A CARICOM national, resident in Barbados, is the 83rd person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 72-year-old woman was the only new positive case among 89 tests conducted yesterday by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that she has no recent travel history, and investigations into the source of contact are ongoing.

She brings the number in isolation to 23. No one was released from isolation today, so the number of recovered persons remains at 53. There have been seven deaths.

So far, 2788 tests have been completed by the public health laboratory.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19/Coronavirus News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.