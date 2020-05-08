Barbados: One new case of COVID-19 today

Share This On:

Share Pin 4 Shares

Advertisement

(BGIS) – A CARICOM national, resident in Barbados, is the 83rd person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 72-year-old woman was the only new positive case among 89 tests conducted yesterday by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that she has no recent travel history, and investigations into the source of contact are ongoing.

She brings the number in isolation to 23. No one was released from isolation today, so the number of recovered persons remains at 53. There have been seven deaths.

So far, 2788 tests have been completed by the public health laboratory.

( 0 ) ( 0 )