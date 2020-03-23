Barbados now has 17 coronavirus cases after 3 new positive tests

Share This On:
(BGIS) — The number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Barbados increased to 17 today, three more than yesterday.
The three – two men and one woman – all arrived in the island from the United Kingdom. One is the partner of a visitor who was included in yesterday’s count.
Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anton Best, reported that they had all been placed in isolation, and so far were displaying only mild symptoms of the viral illness.
A total of 17 tests were done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yesterday. All of the others were negative for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, three people are quarantined in the medical facility at Paragon. As a result of aggressive contact tracing being conducted daily, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that numerous others are in self-quarantine, being monitored by public health officers.