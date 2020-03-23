Barbados now has 17 coronavirus cases after 3 new positive tests

Share This On:

(BGIS) — The number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Barbados increased to 17 today, three more than yesterday.

​The three – two men and one woman – all arrived in the island from the United Kingdom. One is the partner of a visitor who was included in yesterday’s count.

​ Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anton Best, reported that they had all been placed in isolation, and so far were displaying only mild symptoms of the viral illness.

​A total of 17 tests were done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yesterday. All of the others were negative for COVID-19.

​Meanwhile, three people are quarantined in the medical facility at Paragon. As a result of aggressive contact tracing being conducted daily, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that numerous others are in self-quarantine, being monitored by public health officers.

