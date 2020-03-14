Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia reports its first case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Barbados: No confirmed COVID-19 cases but PM advises public not to panic

By Barbados Nation
March 13, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Mottley

(BARBADOS NATION) — Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, four members of Cabinet and senior health officials met with senior personnel from several media organisations this morning to discuss the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room at Government Headquarters, Bay Street, St Michael, where Mottley advised the public not to panic.

She said people should be measured, prudent and take care of the most vulnerable.

Mottley said the key is the capacity to contain and provide appropriate health care to those in need.

As of this morning, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barbados. There were eight suspected cases and all tested negative.

Since January 26, 159 people received targeted screening at the ports up to March 10. Of this number, 34 finished 14 days in quarantine, 42 people are currently in home quarantine and eight people were targeted for screening at ports on March 10.

There are stages of implementation ranging from zero to three. Currently, Barbados is at Stage Zero, which means:

• Enhanced disease surveillance

• Sensitisation of the public

• Training of HCPs (Health care professionals)

• Activation of EDC (electronic data capture).

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Barbados News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.