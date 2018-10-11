Barbados: ‘No charges’ over beer-drinking child video

Share This On:

(BARBADOS TODAY) – No charges are pending for anyone in connection with a viral video in which a child is seemingly drinking a beverage from a Banks beer bottle, while a man in a Barbados Water Authority shirt and a woman stand by chatting, a senior police officer has said.

Police had launched an investigation into the matter which was referred to it by the state child protection agency, the Child Care Board.

But nearly two months later, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime Eucklyn Thompson has told Barbados TODAY the issue was handled in a way that did not result in the two adults seen in the video being prosecuted.

“There was no real follow-up in terms of any action to prosecute anybody. It was dealt with otherwise, as far as I know,” ACP Thompson said.

Asked how else it was addressed, the crime chief could not provide specifics but that “obviously [the Child Care Board] would have been involved”.

When the video hit social media last month, it sparked a public outcry and condemnation from the Child Care Board’s Director Joan Crawford, Banks Holdings Limited’s spokesperson Sophia Cambridge and the BWA.

Describing the conduct of the adults as unacceptable, Crawford had branded the video as disturbing while BHL said it abhorred alcohol abuse, particularly by people who were not of drinking age.

The water authority described the episode as irresponsible and disgraceful.

The child protection agency’s director could not be reached today for comment.