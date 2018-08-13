Don't Miss
Barbados: New DLP president elected

By Barbados Today
August 13, 2018
(BARBADOS TODAY) – Attorney-at-law Verla De Peiza is the new president of the Democratic Labour Party.

De Peiza was elected during internal elections at the party’s 63rd annual general conference which opened yesterday.

She replaces former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.

The other officers elected last night were:

Attorney Guyson Mayers – general secretary

Irene Sandiford-Garner- first vice-president

Nicholas Alleyne – second vice-president

George Connolly- third vice-president,

Andre Worrell -fourth vice-president

Frank Fybrace-Drayton – treasurer

