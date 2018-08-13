Barbados: New DLP president elected

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Attorney-at-law Verla De Peiza is the new president of the Democratic Labour Party.
De Peiza was elected during internal elections at the party’s 63rd annual general conference which opened yesterday.
She replaces former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.
The other officers elected last night were:
Attorney Guyson Mayers – general secretary
Irene Sandiford-Garner- first vice-president
Nicholas Alleyne – second vice-president
George Connolly- third vice-president,
Andre Worrell -fourth vice-president
Frank Fybrace-Drayton – treasurer
(0)(0)