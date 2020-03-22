Barbados: New delivery service launched to promote social distancing, help curb COVID-19 spread

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — E-Commerce Entrepreneurs and Attorneys, Lily Dash and Sophie Bannister have launched WiFetch — a delivery service to support the call for social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Amid the COVID-19 outbreak we are venturing into uncertain times. Social distancing and isolation will have a huge impact on many industries. Food and pharmaceutical being among the most pressing. In turn, the consumers’ ability to access these services is impacted,” Bannister explains.

“In launching this service, we are especially thinking of our most vulnerable — our senior citizens. Our medical professionals cannot urge enough the importance of minimizing exposure to risk by staying home and self-isolating yet up to now there have been little to no solutions. Hence the need for a tech-centric island-wide delivery service that is up to the task and prepared to follow all prescribed protocols for hygiene at this time,” Bannister adds.

“Online services like these are critical for the digital transformation of the Island. Barbados has been a pioneer in the mobile financial technology space with Bitt’s user-friendly mMoney payment solution blazing the way and banks like Scotiabank launched very easy-to-use mobile apps. This is an opportunity for us as a nation to shift to a more efficient and productive way of life,” says Dash.

“We do not all need to go to the grocery, stand in a line and wait our turn. At this time, it is an unnecessary risk to our health and quite frankly a waste of time,” notes Dash.

WiFetch provides essential and non-essential delivery and personal services islandwide. It is a one-stop-shop service to cater to all consumer and business purchase needs with the ethos of — whatever you need, ‘WiFetch, WiDeliver’.

The service encompasses grocery and pharmaceutical deliveries. WiFetch can also facilitate bill payments, post and assist with the management of payroll.

Dash notes that WiFetch’s inaugural partners include A-One Supermarkets and Lewis Drug Mart. Deliveries are performed by a fleet made up of a combination of refrigerated rated trucks and Mega Power’s Electric panel vans -providing the most sustainable transportation solution.

Operationally, WiFetch will take orders and schedule drop-offs through its online platform and via its WhatsApp messaging hotline. WiFetch will process orders and send a bill for your order payable online.

“We accept all debit and credit cards, mMoney, PayPal, CIBC and Scotia app bank transfers, cash, and cheques in provided clear money bags to minimise contamination. Once complete, the order is on its way to you,” says Dash.

WiFetch has a stringent health and safety policy.

“Our very existence is based on safeguarding you and your loved ones. As such, our health and safety measures are extreme and diligent. We observe all recommended, global guidelines to support hygiene and promote social distancing,” Dash further explains.

Wifetch appreciates that now, more than ever, that being transparent with operational delivery is the new norm; as such:

– Orders and instructions would be taken via phone or electronically.

– Wifetch works in a sorting bay for the bulk buys.

– Items are then placed on a plastic sheet and individually sanitised with all-natural, white vinegar.

– Our team of handlers are dressed in protective gear including hair nets, long-sleeved overalls, masks, and gloves. The entire operation is monitored by our Health and Safety Manager – from the point of shopping through to processing and packaging.

– The items are packaged in sealed boxes and delivered. Boxes are sanitised.

– We encourage online payments – but would accept cash or cheques placed within clear packaging.

– Items would be delivered to you in such a way as to minimise or avoid human interaction.

WiFetch is offering membership and pay-per-delivery rates. Membership will be $100 per month and include up to four deliveries. Individual deliveries start at $30 per delivery.

“At WiFetch we are passionate about empowering Barbadians through increased efficiency and safety while at the same time strengthening our e-commerce ecosystem. We want to ensure as much relief as possible during this difficult time,” Dash notes.

WiFetch is ready to begin taking orders.

