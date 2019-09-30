Barbados native Shakera Yearwood flying high in Dubai

Share This On:

Pin 9 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) — Shakera Yearwood left Barbados when she was just 24 years old and headed to a land far away from home, Dubai.

At the time, she was just a young girl from the north of Barbados with big dreams and a huge determination to make them a reality.

Though she wasn’t yet quite sure what career path she wanted to take in life, an opportunity presented itself and an eager Shakera grabbed it with both hands.

“After completing my bachelor’s degree in management specialising in international business in 2014, the main immediate focus was finding a job. A local company advertised the opportunity which I found quite intriguing. I applied and was recruited to be a flight attendant in economy class and left for Dubai in August of that same year,” she recalled.

She told Easy though she often admired flight attendants, if she was told she would have become one in the Middle East, she would have laughed at the idea.

“I’ve always admired how poised, polished and elegant flight crew carry themselves, but no, I wouldn’t say it was something I always wanted to do, but I’m glad I made the choice to become a flight attendant,” she said.

The now 29-year-old has been working steadily at her job in the United Arab Emirates for the last five years and said she loves everything about it.

“I spent two years in economy class and was promoted to business class. It’s still so exciting and challenging at the same time. In a month I can visit up to seven different countries. It’s really exciting,” said the former student of All Saints Primary and The St Michael School.

“The most challenging part of my job is managing your rest and adjusting to the different time zones. Some flights can depart at 2 a.m. with a flight time of 13 hours, so it’s crucial that you plan and manage your rest throughout trips like that,” she explained.

( 0 ) ( 0 )