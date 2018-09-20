Barbados names pop star Rihanna as Ambassador

(CMC) — The Barbados government has appointed international pop icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, with specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the government was honoured to be able to confer the title on the outstanding Barbadian singer who has contributed significantly to raising the island’s profile across the world.

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.

“She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados,” Mottley said, noting that her charitable contributions, both locally and internationally, have also been significant.

Rihanna was appointed as one of Barbados’ Cultural Ambassadors in 2008, undertaking promotional work on behalf of the ministry with responsibility for tourism. However, this expanded role takes into consideration her multidimensional achievements and global influence across a much broader range of areas.

In accepting her new duties, Rihanna said that she was ready to play her part in creating a new Barbados.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to re-imagine Barbados,” she stated.