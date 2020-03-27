Barbados: Mottley to undergo medical procedure

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) – Prime Minister Mia Mottley will undergo a medical procedure this weekend.

In her absence, Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw will act as Prime Minister.

Mottley made the announcement in a national address from Ilaro Court yesterday when she also said the number of COVID-19 cases on island had risen to 24, leading to an activation of stage 3 of the national response plan.

“I have told you always from the time I was sworn in that I would be upfront with you the people of this country. I have a medical procedure that the doctors have advised that I should do this weekend; I am going to take the opportunity to do it,” she said.

“While I am doing that procedure, the Honourable Santia Bradshaw will act as Prime Minister.”

The COVID-19 team will also remain in place, Mottley said.

Attorney General Dale Marshall will handle the legal aspects, Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic will continue to chair the Emergency Operations Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Jerome Walcott, will “continue to marshal” the regional and international relations, particularly the supply and logistics chain.

“I know I will be well,” Mottley said with a smile, “but I know that some of you may want to be concerned; please don’t be. All will be well, but what I will not brook is not telling you the truth and not having persons spread rumours about it across the country.”

“I will see you next week, thank you,” she said in conclusion after thanking several people for their work during the COVID-19 threat which the island is facing.

( 0 ) ( 0 )