Barbados: Mother loses two sons to violence, half-hour apart

By Barbados Nation
March 16, 2020

(BARBADOS NATION) — The mothers of two sons who died just over half-hour apart are perplexed about their deaths.

Antuan Connell, 20, of Freyers Well, Checker Hall, St Lucy, was shot Friday night around 11:50 as he slept on a sofa in the living room.

He was rushed in a private vehicle to Sandy Crest Medical Centre in St James, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Forty minutes later, 31-year-old Jamar Small, of Scott’s Gap, Brittons Hill, St Michael, was also pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) after he was attacked by a group of men while riding his bicycle in his home district.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

