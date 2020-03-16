Barbados: Mother loses two sons to violence, half-hour apart

Share This On:
(BARBADOS NATION) — The mothers of two sons who died just over half-hour apart are perplexed about their deaths.
Antuan Connell, 20, of Freyers Well, Checker Hall, St Lucy, was shot Friday night around 11:50 as he slept on a sofa in the living room.
He was rushed in a private vehicle to Sandy Crest Medical Centre in St James, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Forty minutes later, 31-year-old Jamar Small, of Scott’s Gap, Brittons Hill, St Michael, was also pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) after he was attacked by a group of men while riding his bicycle in his home district.
