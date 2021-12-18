 

Barbados’ Minister for Tourism Lisa Cummins says the Caribbean urgently needs to revisit the high cost of air travel and its effects on the region’s tourism industry, especially during COVID.

In an exclusive interview with Saint Lucia News Online (SNO) on the occasion of Inter-Caribbean Airline’s inaugural flight to Guyana from Barbados, Minister Cummins was asked to comment on the harmful effects of fuel costs on air travel regionally, which has now been exacerbated by COVID entry and general travel protocols.

The minister replied: “Intra-regional travel simply has to be looked at in terms of affordability.

“The combination of taxes and charges, new public health measures for entry – and yes, of course, fuel costs – make it prohibitive for many.”

According to the minister, the issue needs the urgent attention of regional tourism ministers and leaders, because “it is an issue we have to look at – and at this level of our regional institutions.”

Intra-Caribbean, which has been serving Saint Lucia and several other Caribbean destinations in the past two years, successfully completed its inaugural flight to Guyana on Friday (December 17) and according to the company, its next stop (to start flights) is Trinidad & Tobago.

Trinidad & Tobago’s Caribbean Airlines (formerly BWIA) and Inter-Caribbean have been filling the wide gap created by the hard times that have visited the long-serving Antigua-based LIAT.

Inter-Caribbean is based in the Turks & Caicos Islands (TCI).

Saint Lucia represents CARICOM on UN Permanent Forum for People of African Descent

