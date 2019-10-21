Don't Miss
Barbados: Marriott buying Elegant Hotels Group

By Barbados Nation
October 21, 2019

The deal was announced by both companies Oct. 18

(BARBADOS NATION) — Barbados-based Elegant Hotels Group is being acquired by well-known global hotel group Marriott International in an “all cash offer” worth about $260.2 million.

The deal was announced by both companies Oct. 18 and is expected to be a major step for United States-based Marriott as it seeks to make its mark in the all-inclusive hotel segment.

Elegant owns and operates seven hotels with 588 rooms in Barbados – Colony Club, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, Waves Hotel & Spa and Treasure Beach.

Most of these hotels are all-inclusive and Elegant also has Daphne’s Restaurant among its holdings.

The Mariott brand was once prominent in Barbados and the company returned here with the Courtyard Mariott Hotel in Hastings, Christ Church.

Commenting on the acquisition, Marriott International president and chief executive officer Arne Sorenson said: “The addition of the Elegant portfolio will help us further jumpstart our expansion in the all-inclusive space, while providing more choices on the breathtaking island of Barbados for our 133 million Marriott Bonvoy members.”

“The fact that Elegant Hotels has attracted the interest of a company of Marriott’s caliber is a resounding endorsement of the outstanding quality of our properties, operations and people, and indeed of Barbados as a highly desirable destination. We are therefore unanimously recommending the offer to shareholders,” said Elegant’s executive chairman Simon Sherwood.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

