Barbados: Man jailed for six months for robbing man of the only $10 he had left

(BARBADOS TODAY) – A 30-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to robbery, is to spend the next six months at HMP Dodds.

Jamar Omar Haynes, of Reed Street, St Michael admitted today before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to robbing Jamar Lynch of “the only $10 he had” yesterday.

“I guilty, I guilty,” Haynes told the magistrate just before Station Sergeant Neville Reid explained that Lynch was walking along Suttle Street, The City around 9 p.m. when he crossed paths with Haynes, who suddenly cuffed him in the mouth before pushing his hands in his victim’s pocket and taking the money.

The matter was reported to police and Haynes, who has 18 convictions, including six under the Theft Act and three for robbery, was arrested.