Barbados: Man fined for stealing plants

(BARBADOS TODAY) — A 53-year-old man must be on his best behaviour for the next six months if he wants to avoid a forthwith fine of $750 or serve three months behind bars at HMP Doods.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the bond on Clarkson Byron Coombs, of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael today after he pleaded guilty to stealing ten plants belonging to Peter Daniel between February 7 and March 31, 2019.

Coombs also had to compensate Daniel $100 forthwith for the plants or face three months in prison. The money was paid.

Sergeant St Clair Phillips told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that Coombs climbed the fence to Daniel’s house back in February and took up five aloe plants. He repeated the action in March and walked away with the same number of plants.

He was caught on CCTV camera and confronted by Daniel who called the police.

