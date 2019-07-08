Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC., July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, breaks, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Barbados: Man charged for Facebook post about wishing to see killings of police officers

By Barbados Nation
July 8, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share10
10 Shares

Nicholas Anthone Benjamin

(BARBADOS NATION) — Thirty-year-old Nicholas Anthone Benjamin of Rock Hall, St Philip has been charged with malicious communication in relation to a Facebook post about the police.

The Mmoney agent is alleged to have posted via cellphone on July 6 that “the only people in this island I wished to see killed is EVERY SINGLE POLICE OFFICER !!! EVERY ***ing ONE”.

In that post, the charge states, the message was menacing and Benjamin intended to cause, or was reckless as to whether he caused annoyance, inconvenience, distress or anxiety to members of The Royal Barbados Police Force.

He is expected in court this morning.

(1)(1)
Tweet
Pin
Share10
10 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.