Barbados: Man charged for Facebook post about wishing to see killings of police officers

(BARBADOS NATION) — Thirty-year-old Nicholas Anthone Benjamin of Rock Hall, St Philip has been charged with malicious communication in relation to a Facebook post about the police.

The Mmoney agent is alleged to have posted via cellphone on July 6 that “the only people in this island I wished to see killed is EVERY SINGLE POLICE OFFICER !!! EVERY ***ing ONE”.

In that post, the charge states, the message was menacing and Benjamin intended to cause, or was reckless as to whether he caused annoyance, inconvenience, distress or anxiety to members of The Royal Barbados Police Force.

He is expected in court this morning.

