Barbados Labour Party celebrates one year in office (+video)

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) — Hundreds have packed the pews at the James Street Methodist Church to worship and celebrate with the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) which is celebrating its first year in office.

During a short address, Prime Minister Mia Mottley thanked God, her Cabinet ministers, their families and the people of Barbados.

She said support was needed in the past year but reminded them all hands still needed to be on deck going forward.

In May 2018, the BLP won all 30 seats in the General Election.

( 0 ) ( 0 )