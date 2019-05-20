Don't Miss
Barbados Labour Party celebrates one year in office (+video)

By TRE GREAVES
May 20, 2019

BLP celebrating at James Street Methodist Church (Picture by Tre Greaves)

(BARBADOS NATION) — Hundreds have packed the pews at the James Street Methodist Church to worship and celebrate with the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) which is celebrating its first year in office.

During a short address, Prime Minister Mia Mottley thanked God, her Cabinet ministers, their families and the people of Barbados.

She said support was needed in the past year but reminded them all hands still needed to be on deck going forward.

In May 2018, the BLP won all 30 seats in the General Election.

