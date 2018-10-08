Barbados: Head of university denied bail

(CMC) – The chief executive officer of the Washington University (Barbados) Inc. Gopi Venkat Rao was denied bail on Monday when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch on multiple fraud related charges.

Venkat Rao, who is scheduled to re-appear in court on October 15, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, Dodds.

The 42-year-old Indian national has been charged with three counts of evading liability at Casa Grande Inc for three dishonoured cheques totalling BDS$210, 000 (One Barbados dollar=US$0.50 cents) as well as being charged with one count of evading liability at Furniture Limited T/S Builders Value Mart for one dishonoured cheque totalling BDS$30,000.

Venkat Rao, who is being represented by Queen Counsel Roger Forde, was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

The prosecution had objected to bail. Venkat Rao, was arrested by police last Friday after he was linked to a scheme that swindled hundreds of students of thousands of dollars.

He is reportedly wanted in India amid allegations that he had promised the students admission to foreign medical universities.

According to media reports in India, the fraudsters convinced clients that they had secured tie-ups with medical institutions in several countries. They allegedly promised them seats in medical colleges in the United States and China.