Barbados: Ham thief placed on six-month bond

By Barbados Today
August 16, 2018
(BARBADOS TODAY) – A 39-year-old man who admitted to stealing two hams and two chickens worth $241.16 from A1 Supermarket in Black Rock, St Michael, has been placed on a six-month bond.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant yesterday ordered Kevin Leondre Clarke of Block 1B, Deacons Court, Deacons Farm, St Michael to be on his best behaviour during the bond period or face a $750 fine forthwith, with the alternative being two months in jail.

The District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court heard that Clarke, who is known to the court, entered the supermarket around 6:35am on August 13 and was observed near the cold meat freezer.

He later walked past the cashier with a bag over his shoulder and as he proceeded out of the store he was stopped and searched, and caught red-handed with the items.

