(BARBADOS TODAY) — Two Haitian nationals who escaped from custody this weekend have been found, police said.

Frandy Calixte, 23, and Daniel Mauvais, 50, escaped from custody after they and 11 other Haitian nationals were refused entry on arrival into Barbados on Friday.

The Haitians were being kept in custody at an undisclosed location when Calixte and Mauvais escaped.