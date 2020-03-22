Don't Miss
Barbados: Four charged with killing man found in well

By Barbados Nation
March 22, 2020

The accused persons (Barbados Today)

(BARBADOS NATION) — Four people were charged with killing Basil Springer, whose decomposing body was retrieved from a well on March 11.

They are Kyle Chad Rasheem Archer, 26 years, #59 Bayview Avenue, Bayville, St Michael; Jamar Darnelle Mottley, 32, of Lower Dayrells Road, Christ Church; 22-year-old Leeann Sasha King and 27-year-old Shaneka Avonda Clarke, both of Scotts Gap, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Springer was reported missing on March 5 and his body was retrieved from a well at Chelston, Culloden Road, six days later.

Basil Springer

Archer and King are jointly charged with robbing David Herbert of a van and other property valued at $35 950 on January 20 and robbing Stephen Holder of property valued at $1 304 on February 9.

Archer is facing two separate counts of trespassing in the home of Carl Greenidge on December 1, 2019 with intent to commit theft and possession of marijuana on March 11, 2020.

They are scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today.

