Barbados: Former students found guilty of manslaughter in school bullying case

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) — Three former Princess Margaret Secondary School students have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a fellow student in a case of bullying ten years ago.

The verdict was handed down moments ago in the No. 2 Supreme Court

The three remain on bail until tomorrow when they will hear if their bail conditions will be increased pending sentencing.

( 0 ) ( 0 )