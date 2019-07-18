Barbados: Former students found guilty of manslaughter in school bullying case
By BARBADOS NATION
July 18, 2019
Princess Margaret Secondary School
(BARBADOS NATION) — Three former Princess Margaret Secondary School students have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a fellow student in a case of bullying ten years ago.
The verdict was handed down moments ago in the No. 2 Supreme Court
The three remain on bail until tomorrow when they will hear if their bail conditions will be increased pending sentencing.
