Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Barbados: Former students found guilty of manslaughter in school bullying case

By BARBADOS NATION
July 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Princess Margaret Secondary School

(BARBADOS NATION) —  Three former Princess Margaret Secondary School students have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a fellow student in a case of bullying ten years ago.

The verdict was handed down moments ago in the No. 2 Supreme Court

The three remain on bail until tomorrow when they will hear if their bail conditions will be increased pending sentencing.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.