Barbados: Former Prime Minister appointed UWI professor

(CMC) – Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has been conferred with the title of Professor of Practice: Economics of Development by the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

The appointment, which it took effect at the start of this month, was confirmed at the University Appointments Committee meeting in October .

Arthur, who thanked the university during an Alumni Symposium to mark the institution’s 70th anniversary, is the third person to be appointed Professor of Practice at The UWI Cave Hill, following similar conferral on CEO at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Dexter James and former banking professional Ian DeSouza.

With this title, he will deliver guest lectures in economics and related fields, as well as present public lectures, a release from the campus stated.

He will also assist with research projects and interface with international agencies on behalf of the Department of Economics and the campus.

Arthur’s appointment will also see him providing mentorship to students of economics, as well as the Young Economists Association.

Arthur, a noted economist, is Barbados’ fifth and longest-serving Prime Minister and an alumnus of The UWI Cave Hill and Mona Campuses. He also served as a Research Fellow at The UWI’s Institute of Social and Economics Research in 1982.