Barbados: Family launches their own search for New Jersey couple missing on jet ski ride

By Barbados Nation
July 11, 2019

Magdalena Devil, 25, and Oscar Suarez, 32

(BARBADOS NATION) — The families of missing American couple Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil are taking matters into their own hands.

They have decided to launch a new search for the New Jersey pair who disappeared at sea after renting a jet ski at Holetown, St James, for a 30-minute ride on June 24.

While the family declined to speak to the local media when they recently visited the island, Susanna Cruz, the sister of 32-year-old Oscar, made the announcement on Tuesday during a sit-down interview with American television network Fox News.

“We plan to go on Thursday morning. We will likely fly to a neighbouring island to charter a boat or ferry because there is nothing directly from Barbados to go the entire coastline and pretty much search ourselves as a family,” she said.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

