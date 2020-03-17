Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Barbados economy may get $150M to fight coronavirus

By Barbados Nation
March 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Mottley

(BARBADOS NATION) — Government may inject between $100 million and $150 million into the economy to fortify Barbados against a potentially crippling blow from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The need for this major spending in health, tourism and the wider economy is now being discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It follows the Barbados Economic Team’s latest forecast that Covid-19’s fallout could result in an economic contraction ranging from 4.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent this year.

The authorities are basing their proposals on various estimates and assumptions, including the World Travel & Tourism Council’s projection that the deadly virus could reduce global travel by up to 25 per cent in 2020.

Dr Kevin Greenidge, a senior economic adviser to Government, outlined the plans now being considered in an assessment shared with the NATION.

Greenidge said Government “will need to respond to the pandemic by increasing health and infrastructure spending to prevent, detect, control, treat, and contain the virus, to provide basic services to people that have to be quarantined, as well as to aid the businesses affected”.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Barbados News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.