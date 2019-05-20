Don't Miss
Barbados: DLP says door open to embattled Donville Inniss

By Davandra Babb
May 20, 2019

Donville Inniss. Photo credit: nationnews.com.

(BARBADOS NATION) — If the embattled Donville Inniss is interested in representing the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) in St James South again, he will be welcomed back with open arms – once he is proven innocent.

But he will have to be interviewed by an executive board before being presented to the party for consideration. Inniss, the former representative for the constituency, lost his seat to the Barbados Labour Party’s Sandra Husbands in the General Election last May 24.

Chairman of the DLP St James South branch, Ashton Turney, speaking at yesterday’s meeting. (Picture by Jameel Springer.)

Shortly after, the former minister of commerce and international business was arrested in the United States on money-laundering charges.

He is accused of accepting bribes from a Barbadian insurance company and then attempting to launder US$36 000 in illegal payment using the “US financial system”.

