Barbados coronavirus cases rise to 14

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) — The number of coronavirus cases in Barbados increased to 14 overnight and Barbados is in stage 2 of the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

Minister of Health and Wellness Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic said of the eight new cases, seven were as a result of contact tracing, that is, finding those who came into contact with the original cases.

The other person who tested positive is a visitor.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Anton Best said they comprised nine women and five men.

This was announced during the daily briefing at Ilaro Court today.

The other case is the cruise ship crew members and it does not count towards Barbados’ national total.

More details as they come to hand.

( 0 ) ( 0 )