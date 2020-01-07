Barbados cop dead in suspected suicide

Share This On:

(BARBADOS NATION) — The man who found Constable Ryan Delano Spencer Coppin hanging near his St Philip home yesterday morning, said he still could not believe his only friend was dead.

Matthew Steele discovered the 37-year-old lawman hanging at a house next door to his in Gooseberry Drive, Ruby, around 6:30 a.m., after Coppin’s girlfriend Shanda Moore called saying she could not find him.

According to a police report, Coppin, the father of a young boy, was on suspension and had been charged with a number of criminal matters.

“When I saw Ryan, the only thought I had was that he’s not dead; he can’t be dead. Honestly to this moment I still don’t believe that Ryan dead. I don’t even know if I can physically attend his funeral,” Steele told the DAILY NATION last night.

