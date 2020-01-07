Don't Miss
Barbados cop dead in suspected suicide

By Barbados Nation
January 7, 2020

Constable Ryan Coppin. (GP)

(BARBADOS NATION) — The man who found Constable Ryan Delano Spencer Coppin hanging near his St Philip home yesterday morning, said he still could not believe his only friend was dead.

Matthew Steele discovered the 37-year-old lawman hanging at a house next door to his in Gooseberry Drive, Ruby, around 6:30 a.m., after Coppin’s girlfriend Shanda Moore called saying she could not find him.

According to a police report, Coppin, the father of a young boy, was on suspension and had been charged with a number of criminal matters.

“When I saw Ryan, the only thought I had was that he’s not dead; he can’t be dead. Honestly to this moment I still don’t believe that Ryan dead. I don’t even know if I can physically attend his funeral,” Steele told the DAILY NATION last night.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

