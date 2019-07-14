Barbados concerned about possible deportation of convicted killer from Canada

Share This On:

(BARBADOS NATION) — If a convicted Barbadian-born killer isn’t already in Barbados, the island’s law enforcement authorities have every reason to fear his eventual presence.

That’s because 45-year-old James Craigwell, who has spent most of his life in Canada, including a long stretch in a Quebec jail for killing a young man, is currently facing at least 40 charges of armed robbery and is to be deported a second time by Immigration Canada when his case has been resolved in a Montreal court.

“This case is an aberration,” Reginald Farley, Barbados’ High Commissioner in Ottawa said recently.

“The Canadian authorities haven’t reached out to us for travel documents to facilitate his deportation to Barbados. It will take time for the case to be resolved and if convicted he may have to serve time in jail again,” he said, adding, “No, we haven’t been informed by the authorities about pending deportation but we know some of the details of the case.” (TB)

