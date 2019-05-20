Don't Miss
Barbados Community College’s tutor quits over leaked exam results scandal

By BARRY ALLEYNE
May 20, 2019

REVEREND REGINALD KNIGHT (FP)

(BARBADOS NATION) — Reverend Reginald Knight has called it quits.

The part-time tutor at the Barbados Community College (BCC) has decided to withdraw his services as a tutor in ethics and citizenship, six days after being embroiled in a controversy over leaked exam results at the Howells Cross Road, St Michael institution.

Answers for the ethics and citizenship exam were leaked to scores of students last Tuesday, forcing the BCC to reschedule the test two days later.

“It was a mistake. I have apologised to the principal and the registrar,” a contrite Knight told the NATION in an exclusive interview last night.

“While they understand how the matter happened, I personally did not wish to be seen, or to have done anything that would have brought the college into disrepute. I have tendered my resignation, and it should reach the college tomorrow (today).

