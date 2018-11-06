Barbados: Central Bank sets new date for issuance of new debt offer

(CMC) – The Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) says the restructured securities under the government’s new debt offer will be issued on November 15.

In a brief statement, the CBB said that technical and data issues had delayed the process.

“The Bank regrets not meeting the original October 31 deadline. We are working assiduously to complete the process by mid-November,” the Bank said in the statement, reminding investors that they will receive e-statements and not physical certificates for the new instruments.

The CBB said that 97 per cent of the participants in the debt swap accepted the new offer, which includes a reduction in interest rates, an extension of maturities and selective principal reductions.

Prime Minister Mottley, whose Barbados Labour Party (BLP) came to power in the May general election this year, said last month with respect to the debt exchange which involved “115 per cent of our national income or the equivalent of BDS$1.9 billion in domestic debt and arrears” there had been a tremendous response to the government’s policy.

“And I am told that 99 per cent of those who tendered represents more than 90 per cent of those eligible to vote,” she said, adding “I thank you on behalf of this country for that vote of confidence in our future.”

Barbados recently entered into a US$290-million Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Mottley said the approval paved the way for the government to address the concerns of the island’s pensioners, scores of whom have publicly complained that they were relying on their investments for retirement income and would now be forced to live on reduced incomes.

She said that negotiations would also continue with external debt creditors and promised to provide a further update in due course.