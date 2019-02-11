Don't Miss
Barbados: Call for gun crime centre

By MARIA BRADSHAW, Barbados Nation
February 11, 2019

Guns confiscated by police

(BARBADOS NATION) — A law enforcement advisor from United States has recommended that the Caribbean establish a Crime Gun Intelligence Centre to deal with gun smuggling and gun crimes.

Jean-Marc Behar, who worked with four Caribbean countries, including Jamaica between 2013 and 2017, assisting with combating firearms trafficking and firearms violence, said there was a need for a regional approach to investigating the illicit firearm trade.

Last year, he submitted a detailed report on the establishment of such an organisation to the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police for dissemination to commissioners, but has not received any response regarding his proposal.

Behar said given the upsurge in firearm-related crimes across the Caribbean, the centre was absolutely necessary.

