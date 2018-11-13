Barbados: Bail for fraud accused

Share This On:

(BARBADOS TODAY) — Two of the top officials of the Washington University of Barbados who were on remand at HMP Dodds for over a month were granted $200,000 bail each today.

The university’s Chief Executive officer 42-year-old Rao Venkata Gopi, of No. 11 Falcon Crest, Tuscany, Oldbury and the director 33-year-old Deoraj Jaimangal Dalchand of No. 3 Jacaranda Circle, Apple Drive, Union Development, both in St Philip were also ordered to surrender their passports to the St Matthias Magistrate’s Court before they could be released. The accused are scheduled to return before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch on January 24, 2019. In the meantime, they must report to the District ‘C’ Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 9:30 a.m. as a condition of bail.

The two are charged with dishonestly inducing Casa Grande Incorporated, their creditor, to wait for payout of BDS$2,863,080 in rent by deception by falsely representing that CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank cheques dated December 20, 2017 for $50,000; January 1, 2018 for $50,000; and August 28 for $110,000 were good and valid for payment.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which allegedly occurred between April 2017 and September 1, 2018 in the District ‘C’ jurisdiction.

They also faced the charge of evading liability at Furniture Limited T/S Builders Value Mart for a dishonoured cheque totaling BDS$30,000 in the District ‘A’ jurisdiction.

It is further alleged that between December 28, 2017 and September 30, 2018 they dishonestly induced the company, his creditor, to wait for BDS$70,919.33 in payment by falsely representing that the cheque from the aforementioned bank dated December 12, 2017, payable to Builders Value Mart for BDS$30,000 was good and valid for payment. That charge is also indictable.

Queen’s Counsel Roger Forde is representing Gopi while Dalchand has Ajamu Boardi as his legal counsel. Michael Lashley, QC and Dayna Tayor Lavine are representing the interests of businesswoman Asha Mrs Ram Mirchandani who was present in court again today.

Station Sergeant Peter Barrow is the prosecutor.