Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Barbados: Baby dies after cricket ball hits pregnant woman’s stomach during match

By Maria Bradshaw
May 20, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Rosey, 57, broke down in tears as she and daughter Odeoinger, 24, folded baby clothes they had for Tadre’s. (Picture by Maria Bradshaw.)

(BARBADOS NATION) –– A cricket ball which was hit for six has left a young mother grieving the death of her baby.

Odeoinger Cunningham, 24, who was seven months pregnant, said she was struck in the stomach by the ball during a Premier League cricket game at Valery Pasture, Brittons Hill, St Michael, last November.

Cunningham was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) where she said doctors told her the baby had received a blow to the head and they had to perform a C-section right away since there was a 50/50 chance that either she or the baby could die.

The baby, who was to be named Tadre’s, died the next day at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Six months after that ordeal, which also resulted in Cunningham being placed on the Psychiatric Ward, she is still trying to comprehend the situation. (MB)

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.