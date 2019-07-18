Don't Miss
Barbados: ATM skimming accused remanded

By BARBADOS NATION
July 18, 2019

(BARBADOS NATION) — The Argentine mechanic charged in connection with the skimming scam that touched scores of Barbadian bank accounts was remanded to prison when he appeared in court yesterday.

Joaquin Alberto Lobo pleaded not guilty stealing $3 040 in money which belonged to the Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited between July 6 and 7.

He is also accused, but not required to plead to stealing $79 770 belonging to CIBC FirstCaribbean between July 5 and 8.

He was remanded to prison until August 14.

Lobo, 33, of Caseros, Buenos Aires, Argentina, entered Barbados by air on July 3.

