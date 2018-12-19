Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago hold talks on energy cooperation

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados are exploring the possibility of establishing a “potential partnership” on energy related matters including joint petroleum exploration, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Related Industries said that high level discussions were held recently involving delegations from the two countries led by their respective ministers of energy.

It said that Energy Minister Franklin Khan and his Barbados counterpart Wilfred Abrahams met to discuss “mutual cooperation with respect to energy matters.

“The Ministers discussed the creation of a potential partnership within specific areas of joint activity in three key areas (namely) joint petroleum exploration on the northern border of Trinidad and Tobago and southern border of Barbados; the supply of Bitumen to Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago; and the supply of small-scale LNG to Barbados,” the brief government statement here noted.

It said that a joint working group of technocrats from the respective ministries “ will be established to facilitate discussions in the new year”.