Don't Miss
Seasons greetings from the management of Saint Lucia News Online

Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago hold talks on energy cooperation

By CMC
December 19, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Trinidad and Tobago Energy Minister Franklin Khan (center) and his Barbados counterpart Wilfred Abrahams holding talks on energy issues.

(CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados are exploring the possibility of establishing a “potential partnership” on energy related matters including joint petroleum exploration, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Related Industries said that high level discussions were held recently involving delegations from the two countries led by their respective ministers of energy.

It said that Energy Minister Franklin Khan and his Barbados counterpart Wilfred Abrahams met to discuss “mutual cooperation with respect to energy matters.

“The Ministers discussed the creation of a potential partnership within specific areas of joint activity in three key areas (namely) joint petroleum exploration on the northern border of Trinidad and Tobago and southern border of Barbados; the supply of Bitumen to Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago; and the supply of small-scale LNG to Barbados,” the brief government statement here noted.

It said that a joint working group of technocrats from the respective ministries “ will be established to facilitate discussions in the new year”.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.