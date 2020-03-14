Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia reports its first case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Barbados air and cruise sectors still open for business: tourism minister

By Barbados Nation
March 13, 2020

Tourism Minister Kerrie Symmonds

(BARBADOS NATION) — Barbados’ air travel and cruise sectors remain open for business, says Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds, despite growing concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

He gave the assurance yesterday as several air and sea carriers began to use stronger measures to address the virus which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago banned all cruise ships from entering the twin-island republic for the rest of the season which ends on April 24.

On Wednesday, Princess Cruises announced it was suspending operations for 60 days, while Viking cruise line will be docking its entire fleet of more than 70 river ships and six ocean liners until May 1.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

