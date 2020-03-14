Barbados air and cruise sectors still open for business: tourism minister

Share This On:

(BARBADOS NATION) — Barbados’ air travel and cruise sectors remain open for business, says Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds, despite growing concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

He gave the assurance yesterday as several air and sea carriers began to use stronger measures to address the virus which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago banned all cruise ships from entering the twin-island republic for the rest of the season which ends on April 24.

On Wednesday, Princess Cruises announced it was suspending operations for 60 days, while Viking cruise line will be docking its entire fleet of more than 70 river ships and six ocean liners until May 1.

