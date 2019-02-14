Barbados: 63-y-o Canadian national forfeits US dollars

Share This On:

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 14, CMC – A 63-year-old Canadian national was fined BDS$5,000 (One Barbados dollar=US$0.50 cents) after he pleaded guilty to attempting to leave the island with US$15,000 without the permission of the Exchange Control Authority.

Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell had also given Claude Samard of Quebec an alternative three month in jail if the fine was not paid forthwith.

The court heard that Samard was caught with the United States currency at the Grantley Adams International Airport on February 9.he had concealed the money on different parts of his body including his underwear and pockets.

The court heard that the Canadian had sold some shares he had in a company here but failed to seek permission from the Central Bank of Barbados to leave the island with the funds.

The prosecution said that Samard was familiar with the procedure for leaving the island with large sums of cash but chose not to follow through.

Following his guilty plea, Samard was also informed that he had to forfeit the US$15,000.