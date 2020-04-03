Barbados: 24-hour curfew starts Friday

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(BARBADOS TODAY) — Barbados is moving to a 24-hour curfew as of Friday, Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw has announced.

“You can only be on the road to go to the pharmacy, to seek medical assistance or if you are part of any of the essential services, or if you are doing business with any of the businesses that are exempt.”

“Therefore as of 5 p.m., tomorrow, all supermarkets and minimarts shall remain closed until further notice,” Bradshaw declared.

She added that Government was in discussion with supermarket owners to see how they can offer consumers a form of electronic commerce that will allow them to grocery orders online.

The Acting Prime Minister, however, noted that village shops will remain open during the period but the sale of alcohol is prohibited and no more than three people will be allowed to congregate at the shop.

All restaurants will remain closed until midnight April 14.

The sale of alcoholic beverages will also be prohibited for the duration of this period.

Automarts at gas stations will only be open for the sale of top-ups. However, stations will remain open to the public.

Bakeries and bread depots will remain open.

The move comes just one-day after Bradshaw in a national address pleaded with Barbadians to stay at home.

She reported that COVID-19 infections in the country increased by one today after 33 tests were conducted yesterday.

That means Barbados has a total of 46 confirmed cases.

( 0 ) ( 0 )